Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Portland State 8-2, San Diego 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

San Diego will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Portland State Vikings at 10:00 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

San Diego scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with an 89-84 victory over the Sun Devils. The victory was just what San Diego needed coming off of a 108-81 loss in their prior matchup.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead San Diego to victory, but perhaps none more so than PJ Hayes, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Deuce Turner, who scored 23 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

We saw a pretty high 160.5-over/under line set for Portland State's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Bruins by a score of 83-77 on Saturday. The over/under was set at 160.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Toreros pushed their record up to 7-4 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.5 points per game. As for the Vikings, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

San Diego skirted past Portland State 67-64 in their previous meeting back in March of 2018. Will San Diego repeat their success, or does Portland State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Portland State is a slight 2-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

San Diego won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.