Saint Mary's Gaels @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Saint Mary's 9-6, San Diego 10-5

Saint Mary's has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Saint Mary's Gaels and the San Diego Toreros will face off in a West Coast battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Saint Mary's has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 20 points or more this season. They blew past the Golden Flashes 66-46. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 39-19.

Among those leading the charge was Luke Barrett, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Less helpful for Saint Mary's was Aidan Mahaney's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Toreros were able to grind out a solid victory over the Warriors on Sunday, taking the game 78-65.

The Gaels have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for the Toreros, their victory bumped their record up to 10-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Saint Mary's shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 13.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Saint Mary's is a big 13.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gaels, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Saint Mary's has won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last 6 years.