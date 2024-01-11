Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: San Fran. 12-4, San Diego 10-7

San Diego will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The San Diego Toreros and the San Fran. Dons will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. San Diego might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact San Diego found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Toreros lost to the Bulldogs, and the Toreros lost bad. The score wound up at 101-74. San Diego has not had much luck with Gonzaga recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Despite their loss, San Diego saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Deuce Turner, who scored 24 points, was perhaps the best of all. The match was Turner's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Kevin Patton Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Fran. had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 36.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Thursday. They secured a 92-88 W over the Tigers. 92 seems to be a good number for San Fran. as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 18 rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Malik Thomas, who scored 21 points.

The Toreros' loss was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 10-7. As for the Dons, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season.

San Diego came up short against San Fran. in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 94-81. Can San Diego avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

San Fran. is a big 10.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

San Fran. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Diego.