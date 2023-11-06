Who's Playing
Sonoma State @ San Diego Toreros
Current Records: Sonoma State 0-0, San Diego 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
What to Know
The San Diego Toreros will host the Sonoma State to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 11:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Jenny Craig Pavilion.
Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sonoma State struggles in that department as they averaged 27 per game.
Looking back to last season, San Diego finished on the wrong side of .500 (11-19), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.
San Diego took their win against Sonoma State when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 81-59. Will San Diego repeat their success, or does Sonoma State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
San Diego won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.
- Nov 07, 2022 - San Diego 81 vs. Sonoma State 59