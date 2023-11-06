Who's Playing

Sonoma State @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Sonoma State 0-0, San Diego 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will host the Sonoma State to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 11:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 33.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sonoma State struggles in that department as they averaged 27 per game.

Looking back to last season, San Diego finished on the wrong side of .500 (11-19), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

San Diego took their win against Sonoma State when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 81-59. Will San Diego repeat their success, or does Sonoma State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

San Diego won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.