Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Southern Utah 4-1, San Diego 1-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off against the San Diego Toreros at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Despite being away, the Thunderbirds are looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Southern Utah is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Loyola Chi. just ended the team's five-game winning streak dating back to last season on Tuesday. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ramblers. The matchup marked the Thunderbirds' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jamir Simpson, who went 10 for 18 en route to 28 points. Another player making a difference was Dominique Ford, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points.

Southern Utah struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Loyola Chi. racked up 19.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored San Diego last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-66 to Idaho State. The Toreros have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, San Diego had strong showings from Santiago Trouet, who went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds and three steals, and Kody Clouet, who had 15 points. What's more, Trouet also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Having lost for the first time this season, Southern Utah fell to 4-1. As for San Diego, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Utah has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 43.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Southern Utah is a slight 1.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

