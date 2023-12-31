Who's Playing

Westcliff Warriors @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Westcliff 0-2, San Diego 9-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Westcliff Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the San Diego Toreros at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Westcliff's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. There's no need to mince words: the Warriors lost to the Waves, and the Warriors lost bad. The score wound up at 83-47. Westcliff was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-22.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Westcliff struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Pepperdine posted 20 assists.

Meanwhile, San Diego unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell to the Bulldogs 71-67. San Diego didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

San Diego's loss came about despite a quality game from Deuce Turner, who scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Wayne McKinney III, who scored 22 points.

The Warriors bumped their record down to 0-2 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Toreros, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-5.