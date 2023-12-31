Who's Playing

Westcliff Warriors @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Westcliff 0-2, San Diego 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will stay at home for another game and welcome the Westcliff Warriors at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Jenny Craig Pavilion. San Diego will be strutting in after a victory while Westcliff will be stumbling in from a loss.

San Diego and South Dakota couldn't quite live up to the 159.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Toreros skirted past the Coyotes 69-66. 69 seems to be a good number for San Diego as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

San Diego's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Wayne McKinney III led the charge by scoring 19 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was PJ Hayes, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Westcliff's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by the Waves on the road and fell 83-47. Westcliff was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-22.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Westcliff struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Pepperdine posted 20 assists.

The Toreros' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.4 points per game. As for the Warriors, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.