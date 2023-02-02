Who's Playing

Portland @ San Diego

Current Records: Portland 11-13; San Diego 10-13

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros haven't won a game against the Portland Pilots since Jan. 13 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Toreros and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

San Diego received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 94-81 to the San Francisco Dons. San Diego's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Marcellus Earlington, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between Portland and the Gonzaga Bulldogs this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Portland falling 82-67 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Portland got double-digit scores from four players: forward Moses Wood (19), guard Juan Sebastian Gorosito (17), guard Mike Meadows (10), and guard Tyler Robertson (10).

The Toreros are now 10-13 while the Pilots sit at 11-13. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Diego has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Portland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Series History

San Diego have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Portland.