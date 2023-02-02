Who's Playing
Portland @ San Diego
Current Records: Portland 11-13; San Diego 10-13
What to Know
The San Diego Toreros haven't won a game against the Portland Pilots since Jan. 13 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Toreros and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
San Diego received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 94-81 to the San Francisco Dons. San Diego's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Marcellus Earlington, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the contest between Portland and the Gonzaga Bulldogs this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Portland falling 82-67 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Portland got double-digit scores from four players: forward Moses Wood (19), guard Juan Sebastian Gorosito (17), guard Mike Meadows (10), and guard Tyler Robertson (10).
The Toreros are now 10-13 while the Pilots sit at 11-13. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Diego has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Portland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are second worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Diego have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Portland.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Portland 88 vs. San Diego 83
- Mar 04, 2022 - Portland 73 vs. San Diego 55
- Feb 17, 2022 - Portland 92 vs. San Diego 60
- Jan 13, 2022 - San Diego 68 vs. Portland 63
- Jan 23, 2021 - San Diego 78 vs. Portland 70
- Feb 08, 2020 - San Diego 88 vs. Portland 81
- Jan 18, 2020 - San Diego 77 vs. Portland 67
- Mar 07, 2019 - San Diego 67 vs. Portland 47
- Feb 21, 2019 - San Diego 63 vs. Portland 52
- Jan 17, 2019 - San Diego 76 vs. Portland 55
- Jan 18, 2018 - Portland 55 vs. San Diego 49
- Jan 04, 2018 - San Diego 81 vs. Portland 74
- Mar 03, 2017 - Portland 60 vs. San Diego 55
- Feb 25, 2017 - San Diego 85 vs. Portland 82
- Jan 28, 2017 - San Diego 68 vs. Portland 52
- Feb 27, 2016 - San Diego 85 vs. Portland 76
- Jan 14, 2016 - San Diego 82 vs. Portland 71