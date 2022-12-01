Who's Playing
UC San Diego @ San Diego
Current Records: UC San Diego 3-4; San Diego 5-3
What to Know
The UC San Diego Tritons are on the road again on Thursday and play against the San Diego Toreros at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
It was a close one, but on Sunday the Tritons sidestepped the Eastern Michigan Eagles for a 66-63 win.
Speaking of close games: the Longwood Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday San Diego proved too difficult a challenge. The Toreros skirted by Longwood 71-68 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Jase Townsend with 0:01 remaining. Four players on San Diego scored in the double digits: Townsend (15), guard Wayne McKinney II (15), forward Jaiden Delaire (14), and guard Marcellus Earlington (13).
Their wins bumped UC San Diego to 3-4 and San Diego to 5-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.