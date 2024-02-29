Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Gonzaga 22-6, San Fran. 22-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $58.71

What to Know

San Fran. is on a four-game streak of home wins, while the Bulldogs are on a six-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The pair will face off in a West Coast battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chase Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

San Fran. put the finishing touches on their ninth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Waves as the Dons made off with a 92-68 win. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as San Fran. did.

San Fran.'s win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ndewedo Newbury, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. Newbury didn't help San Fran.'s cause all that much against the Gaels last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Mike Sharavjamts, who scored 12 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs beat the Broncos 94-81 on Saturday.

Gonzaga's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Graham Ike, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ike has scored all season. Nolan Hickman was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with five assists.

The Dons have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-7 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 22-6.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: San Fran. just can't miss this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like Gonzaga (currently ranked second in field goal percentage) struggles in that department as they've made 51.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

San Fran. is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Gonzaga is a 3.5-point favorite against San Fran., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against San Fran. in the last 4 years.