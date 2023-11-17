Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Grand Canyon 2-0, San Fran. 2-1

The San Fran. Dons will face off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Desert Diamond Arena. San Fran. might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Sunday.

After soaring to 84 points the game before, San Fran. faltered in their match. They took a 63-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncos.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ndewedo Newbury, who earned 11 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.1% better than the opposition, a fact Grand Canyon proved on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Lumberjacks 89-55 at home. The win made it back-to-back wins for Grand Canyon.

The Broncos' victory bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Dons' defeat dropped theirs to 2-1.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: San Fran. has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 55.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've nailed 53.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

San Fran. and Grand Canyon were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, but San Fran. came up empty-handed after a 49-48 defeat. Can San Fran. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

San Fran. and Grand Canyon both have 1 win in their last 2 games.