Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Montana 7-5, San Fran. 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Fran. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Montana Grizzlies at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The timing is sure in the Dons' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home while the Grizzlies have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

San Fran. is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Bradley just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Braves by a score of 66-64.

Meanwhile, Montana suffered their biggest loss since November 13th on Monday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 104-76 bruising that N. Iowa dished out on Monday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kai Johnson, who went 6 for 8 en route to 18 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Less helpful for Montana was Malik Moore's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

San Fran.'s defeat dropped their record down to 9-3. As for Montana, their loss dropped their record down to 7-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Fran. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Montana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

San Fran. was pulverized by Montana 82-50 in their previous meeting back in December of 2015. Will San Fran. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

San Fran. is a big 16.5-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Montana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.