Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Pacific 6-17, San Fran. 17-6

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Fran. They and the Pacific Tigers will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. San Fran. has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Thursday, the Dons didn't have too much trouble with the Toreros at home as they won 95-79.

San Fran. can attribute much of their success to Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds, and Marcus Williams, who shot 4-for-5 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten assists. It was the first time this season that Williams posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Ndewedo Newbury, who scored 12 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Pacific's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their eighth straight loss. They took a 65-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pilots.

Despite the defeat, Pacific got a solid performance out of Makai Richards, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Judson Martindale was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

The Dons are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-6 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 6-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: San Fran. just can't miss this season, having made 49.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Pacific, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their shots this season. Given San Fran.'s sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.

San Fran. didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Tigers in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 92-88 victory. Will San Fran. repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 22.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

San Fran. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pacific.