How to watch San Fran. vs. Cal-Baker.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch San Francisco vs. Cal State Bakersfield basketball game
Who's Playing
San Fran. (home) vs. Cal-Baker. (away)
Current Records: San Fran. 4-0; Cal-Baker. 2-2
What to Know
The San Francisco Dons will take on the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at home. San Fran. is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
San Fran. strolled past the Southern Illinois Salukis with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 76-60.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Cal-Baker. against the Life-Pacific Warriors as the team secured a 91-51 win.
The Dons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped San Fran. to 4-0 and Cal-Baker. to 2-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Dons come into the game boasting the 24th most points per game in the league at 85.8. Cal-Baker. is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 26th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 85 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.50
Odds
The Dons are a big 10-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 135
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
