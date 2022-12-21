Who's Playing

No. 25 Arizona State @ San Francisco

Current Records: Arizona State 11-1; San Francisco 9-4

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons will play host again and welcome the #25 Arizona State Sun Devils to War Memorial Gymnasium, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Wednesday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, San Francisco now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Dons entered their contest against the UT Arlington Mavericks on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. San Francisco was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 68-63 to UT Arlington. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for San Francisco to swallow was that they had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the game. San Francisco's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Tyrell Roberts, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, ASU took their matchup against the San Diego Toreros on Sunday by a conclusive 91-67 score. Forward Warren Washington and guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. were among the main playmakers for the Sun Devils as the former had 18 points along with six rebounds and five blocks and the latter shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 23 points and five boards.

The Dons are now 9-4 while ASU sits at 11-1. ASU is 9-1 after wins this season, and San Francisco is 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Arizona State have won two out of their last three games against San Francisco.