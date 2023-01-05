Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ San Francisco

Current Records: Gonzaga 12-3; San Francisco 11-6

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons are 0-17 against the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Dons and Gonzaga will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at War Memorial Gymnasium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, San Francisco now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

San Francisco's 2022 ended with an 80-68 defeat against the San Diego Toreros on Saturday. If the result catches you off guard, it should: San Francisco was far and away the favorite. The top scorer for San Francisco was guard Khalil Shabazz (21 points).

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs ended the year with a bang, routing the Pepperdine Waves 111-88 on Saturday. Gonzaga got double-digit scores from six players: forward Drew Timme (35), guard Julian Strawther (22), guard Malachi Smith (15), guard Rasir Bolton (14), forward Anton Watson (11), and forward Ben Gregg (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Drew Timme has had at least ten rebounds. Timme's points were the most he has had all year.

Gonzaga's win lifted them to 12-3 while San Francisco's loss dropped them down to 11-6. In their victory, the Bulldogs relied heavily on Timme, who posted a double-double on 35 points and ten boards in addition to five assists. the Dons will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.11

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last nine years.