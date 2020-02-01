How to watch San Francisco vs. Gonzaga: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ San Francisco

Current Records: Gonzaga 22-1; San Francisco 16-7

What to Know

The #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 9-0 against the San Francisco Dons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Zags are on the road again on Saturday and play against San Francisco at 4 p.m. ET at War Memorial Gymnasium. San Francisco will need to watch out since the Bulldogs have now posted big point totals in their last 14 contests.

Zags had enough points to win and then some against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday, taking their matchup 87-72. It was another big night for forward Filip Petrusev, who had 31 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, San Francisco made easy work of the San Diego Toreros on Thursday and carried off a 69-44 victory. It was another big night for guard Charles Minlend, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds in addition to four blocks.

The wins brought the Bulldogs up to 22-1 and the Dons to 16-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs enter the game with 88.9 points per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. The Dons are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 34th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 77.2 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last six years.