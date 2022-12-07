Who's Playing

Merrimack @ San Francisco

Current Records: Merrimack 1-9; San Francisco 7-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Merrimack Warriors will be on the road. They will take on the San Francisco Dons at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at War Memorial Gymnasium.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Warriors as they lost 66-43 to the Vermont Catamounts on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the contest between San Francisco and the Utah State Aggies on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Dons falling 82-64, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Tyrell Roberts (18 points) was the top scorer for San Francisco.

Merrimack have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 20-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Merrimack against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dons are a big 20-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.