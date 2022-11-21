Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ San Francisco

Current Records: Northern Iowa 1-1; San Francisco 4-0

What to Know

The Northern Iowa Panthers will take on the San Francisco Dons at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday at T-Mobile Center. San Francisco will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Northern Iowa received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 68-55 to the Richmond Spiders.

Meanwhile, San Francisco bagged a 67-60 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs on Wednesday. Guard Tyrell Roberts (22 points) and forward Zane Meeks (20 points) were the top scorers for San Francisco.

Northern Iowa's loss took them down to 1-1 while San Francisco's victory pulled them up to 4-0. In San Francisco's victory, Tyrell Roberts had 22 points and Zane Meeks dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards. We'll see if Northern Iowa have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.