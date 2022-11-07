Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ San Francisco

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers and the San Francisco Dons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at War Memorial Gymnasium. Texas Southern went 19-13 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 83-56 to the Kansas Jayhawks in the first round. San Francisco also bowed out in the first round, losing 92-87 to the Murray State Racers following a 24-10 regular season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.