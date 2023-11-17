Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 1-2, San Jose State 2-1

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

The San Jose State Spartans will take on the Abilene Chr. Wildcats at 3:15 p.m. ET on Friday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 117 points the game before, San Jose State faltered in their contest on Sunday. They took a 56-42 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Red Raiders.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Abilene Chr. on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-74 to the Panthers. Abilene Chr. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Spartans' loss dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Wildcats, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Jose State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Abilene Chr. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.