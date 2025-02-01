Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Air Force 3-18, San Jose State 10-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the San Jose State Spartans and the Air Force Falcons are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.

San Jose State is headed into the game having just suffered their closest loss since December 28, 2024 on Tuesday. They fell just short of San Diego State by a score of 71-68. The Spartans got off to an early lead (up 21 with 7:03 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

San Jose State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Latrell Davis, who went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points, and Josh Uduje, who posted 21 points in addition to four steals. Davis is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

San Jose State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 11th straight loss. Their bruising 79-58 defeat to Colo. State might stick with them for a while. The match was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Falcons were thoroughly outmatched 41-21 in the second half.

Ethan Taylor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points in addition to two steals.

San Jose State's loss dropped their record down to 10-12. As for Air Force, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-18.

San Jose State beat Air Force 69-62 when the teams last played back in January. Does San Jose State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Air Force turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

San Jose State is a big 9-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Jose State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.