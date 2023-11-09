Who's Playing

Bethesda Flames @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Bethesda 0-1, San Jose State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans will be playing in front of their home fans against the Bethesda Flames at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. San Jose State will be strutting in after a victory while Bethesda will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, San Jose State's game was all tied up 24-24 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Anteaters by a score of 72-64.

San Jose State can attribute much of their success to Trey Anderson, who earned 19 points. Another player making a difference was Tibet Gorener, who earned 17 points.

Meanwhile, Bethesda had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 128-59 loss at the hands of the Dons on Monday. Bethesda was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 82-32.

Bethesda struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as San Fran. posted 35.

The Spartans' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Flames, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

San Jose State took their win against Bethesda when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 90-68. Will San Jose State repeat their success, or does Bethesda have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

San Jose State has won both of the games they've played against Bethesda in the last year.