Who's Playing
Boise State Broncos @ San Jose State Spartans
Current Records: Boise State 9-3, San Jose State 7-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
San Jose State is 1-9 against Boise State since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The San Jose State Spartans will play host again on Saturday to welcome the Boise State Broncos, where tip off is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 313 points over their last three matchups.
Last Saturday, San Jose State got the win against Kennesaw State by a conclusive 89-65.
San Jose State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josh Uduje led the charge by going 9 for 12 en route to 22 points plus two steals. Uduje's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Latrell Davis was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 20 points.
San Jose State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.4 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 17.4.
Meanwhile, Boise State entered their tilt with Air Force on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They enjoyed a cozy 77-59 victory over the Falcons. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Boise State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyson Degenhart, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Alvaro Cardenas, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 assists.
San Jose State is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a massive bump to their 7-6 record this season. As for Boise State, they pushed their record up to 9-3 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Jose State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
San Jose State took a serious blow against Boise State when the teams last played back in February, falling 82-50. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point San Jose State was down 38-16.
Series History
Boise State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.
- Feb 20, 2024 - Boise State 82 vs. San Jose State 50
- Jan 05, 2024 - Boise State 78 vs. San Jose State 69
- Feb 25, 2023 - San Jose State 74 vs. Boise State 68
- Jan 03, 2023 - Boise State 67 vs. San Jose State 64
- Feb 05, 2022 - Boise State 76 vs. San Jose State 60
- Jan 02, 2021 - Boise State 87 vs. San Jose State 86
- Dec 31, 2020 - Boise State 106 vs. San Jose State 54
- Feb 19, 2020 - Boise State 80 vs. San Jose State 62
- Jan 29, 2020 - Boise State 99 vs. San Jose State 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - Boise State 105 vs. San Jose State 57