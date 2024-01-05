Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Boise State 9-4, San Jose State 7-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Boise State is 9-1 against San Jose State since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Despite being away, Boise State is looking at a five-point advantage in the spread.

Boise State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 22 points or more this season. They blew past the Wolverines 85-63. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.4% better than the opposition, as Boise State's was.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Boise State to victory, but perhaps none more so than O'Mar Stanley, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Max Rice, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Spartans lost 75-73 to the Cowboys on a last-minute jump shot From Akuel Kot. The defeat came about despite San Jose State having been up 17 in the first half.

Alvaro Cardenas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with nine rebounds. Tibet Gorener was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six rebounds.

The Broncos' win was their 21st straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.2 points per game. As for the Spartans, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Boise State and San Jose State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boise State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boise State came up short against San Jose State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 74-68. Can Boise State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boise State is a 5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.