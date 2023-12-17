Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Montana 5-4, San Jose State 6-5

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Montana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the San Jose State Spartans at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Montana has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 21 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 88-67 margin over the Orediggers. With that victory, Montana brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, San Jose State finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with an 87-82 victory over the Privateers on Saturday. With that victory, San Jose State brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

San Jose State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Alvaro Cardenas, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten assists, and Myron Amey Jr., who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds. That's the first time this season that Cardenas posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Diogo Seixas, who scored 11 points.

The Grizzlies pushed their record up to 5-4 with that win, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 20.67 points. As for the Spartans, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Montana and San Jose State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Montana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Montana strolled past San Jose State in their previous meeting last Saturday by a score of 75-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Montana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Montana has won 2 out of their last 3 games against San Jose State.