Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: New Orleans 4-4, San Jose State 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers will head out on the road to face off against the San Jose State Spartans at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. New Orleans might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up seven turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Privateers earned a 79-65 victory over the Blazers. The win was just what New Orleans needed coming off of a 97-64 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, San Jose State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 83-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. San Jose State found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Alvaro Cardenas, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Myron Amey Jr., who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Privateers pushed their record up to 4-4 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 95.0 points per game. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 5-5.

New Orleans is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Orleans have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

San Jose State is a big 10.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

