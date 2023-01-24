Who's Playing
Air Force @ San Jose State
Current Records: Air Force 12-8; San Jose State 12-8
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans lost both of their matches to the Air Force Falcons last season on scores of 53-63 and 54-58, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Spartans and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 112 points combined.
SJSU was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 75-74 to the Utah State Aggies. SJSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Tibet Gorener, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points, and guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre, who had 17 points.
Meanwhile, Air Force came up short against the San Diego State Aztecs this past Saturday, falling 70-60. The top scorer for Air Force was guard Jake Heidbreder (17 points).
The Spartans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Spartans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Air Force have won nine out of their last 15 games against San Jose State.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Air Force 58 vs. San Jose State 54
- Jan 25, 2022 - Air Force 63 vs. San Jose State 53
- Jan 30, 2021 - San Jose State 75 vs. Air Force 62
- Jan 28, 2021 - San Jose State 59 vs. Air Force 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Air Force 95 vs. San Jose State 86
- Jan 25, 2020 - San Jose State 90 vs. Air Force 81
- Mar 13, 2019 - Air Force 87 vs. San Jose State 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Air Force 82 vs. San Jose State 68
- Jan 26, 2019 - Air Force 73 vs. San Jose State 71
- Mar 03, 2018 - Air Force 83 vs. San Jose State 61
- Jan 13, 2018 - Air Force 78 vs. San Jose State 71
- Feb 18, 2017 - San Jose State 83 vs. Air Force 78
- Jan 14, 2017 - San Jose State 89 vs. Air Force 85
- Jan 30, 2016 - San Jose State 75 vs. Air Force 54
- Jan 02, 2016 - Air Force 64 vs. San Jose State 57