Air Force @ San Jose State

Current Records: Air Force 12-8; San Jose State 12-8

The San Jose State Spartans lost both of their matches to the Air Force Falcons last season on scores of 53-63 and 54-58, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Spartans and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 112 points combined.

SJSU was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 75-74 to the Utah State Aggies. SJSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Tibet Gorener, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points, and guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, Air Force came up short against the San Diego State Aztecs this past Saturday, falling 70-60. The top scorer for Air Force was guard Jake Heidbreder (17 points).

The Spartans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

The Spartans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Air Force have won nine out of their last 15 games against San Jose State.