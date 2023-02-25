Who's Playing

Boise State @ San Jose State

Current Records: Boise State 22-6; San Jose State 16-12

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans are 1-12 against the Boise State Broncos since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Spartans and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Boise State should still be riding high after a victory, while SJSU will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Tuesday, SJSU lost to the Nevada Wolf Pack on the road by a decisive 66-51 margin. The top scorers for SJSU were forward Tibet Gorener (14 points) and guard Omari Moore (13 points).

Meanwhile, the Broncos didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 82-77 win. Boise State's guard Max Rice looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and seven rebounds.

The Spartans are now 16-12 while Boise State sits at 22-6. Boise State is 17-4 after wins this year, and SJSU is 8-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boise State have won 12 out of their last 13 games against San Jose State.