Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ San Jose State

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans and the Georgia Southern Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for SJSU (8-23), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Georgia Southern struggled last year, too, ending up 13-16.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans were 24th worst when it came to takeaways last season, with the team coming up with only 10.6 on average (bottom 93%). The Eagles experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 34th worst with respect to turnovers per game last year, where the team accrued 14.4 on average (bottom 90%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

SJSU has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Odds

The Spartans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.