Who's Playing

Nevada @ San Jose State

Current Records: Nevada 13-3; San Jose State 11-5

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 9-1 against the San Jose State Spartans since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Nevada and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Wolf Pack won both of their matches against SJSU last season (81-72 and 90-60) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Colorado State Rams typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Nevada proved too difficult a challenge. Nevada enjoyed a cozy 80-69 win over the Rams. Five players on Nevada scored in the double digits: center Will Baker (16), guard Jarod Lucas (16), guard Kenan Blackshear (15), forward Nick Davidson (12), and forward Darrion Williams (10).

Meanwhile, the Spartans lost 67-64 to the Boise State Broncos on Tuesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Boise State's guard Marcus Shaver Jr. with 0:03 remaining. SJSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Omari Moore, who had 22 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds, and center Ibrahima Diallo, who had 12 points along with five blocks and five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Nevada is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Nevada's victory brought them up to 13-3 while SJSU's defeat pulled them down to 11-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nevada enters the game with only 10.8 turnovers per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Spartans are stumbling into the matchup with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada have won nine out of their last ten games against San Jose State.