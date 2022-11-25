Who's Playing

North Texas @ San Jose State

Current Records: North Texas 3-1; San Jose State 4-1

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans will square off against the North Texas Mean Green at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

SJSU strolled past the Northern Colorado Bears with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 80-69. The Spartans can attribute much of their success to guard Omari Moore, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds.

As for North Texas, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They made easy work of the Paul Quinn Tigers on Tuesday and carried off a 76-46 victory.

The wins brought SJSU up to 4-1 and North Texas to 3-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: SJSU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.10%, which places them 30th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Mean Green have only been able to knock down 35.70% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.