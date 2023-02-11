Who's Playing

Utah State @ San Jose State

Current Records: Utah State 19-6; San Jose State 14-10

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies are 14-1 against the San Jose State Spartans since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Utah State and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Aggies won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

It was close but no cigar for Utah State as they fell 63-61 to the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Utah State had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Max Shulga had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, SJSU came up short against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday, falling 70-62. Despite the defeat, the Spartans had strong showings from guard Omari Moore, who had 22 points and five assists along with five boards, and forward Robert Vaihola, who had 14 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The losses put the Aggies at 19-6 and SJSU at 14-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah State is 38th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. SJSU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against San Jose State.