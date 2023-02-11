Who's Playing
Utah State @ San Jose State
Current Records: Utah State 19-6; San Jose State 14-10
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies are 14-1 against the San Jose State Spartans since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Utah State and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Aggies won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
It was close but no cigar for Utah State as they fell 63-61 to the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Utah State had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Max Shulga had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, SJSU came up short against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday, falling 70-62. Despite the defeat, the Spartans had strong showings from guard Omari Moore, who had 22 points and five assists along with five boards, and forward Robert Vaihola, who had 14 points in addition to seven rebounds.
The losses put the Aggies at 19-6 and SJSU at 14-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah State is 38th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. SJSU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Aggies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against San Jose State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Utah State 75 vs. San Jose State 74
- Mar 04, 2022 - Utah State 75 vs. San Jose State 52
- Feb 03, 2022 - Utah State 78 vs. San Jose State 62
- Dec 23, 2020 - Utah State 85 vs. San Jose State 52
- Dec 21, 2020 - Utah State 107 vs. San Jose State 62
- Feb 25, 2020 - Utah State 94 vs. San Jose State 56
- Dec 04, 2019 - Utah State 71 vs. San Jose State 59
- Jan 30, 2019 - Utah State 103 vs. San Jose State 73
- Jan 16, 2019 - Utah State 81 vs. San Jose State 63
- Feb 28, 2018 - San Jose State 64 vs. Utah State 62
- Dec 27, 2017 - Utah State 86 vs. San Jose State 72
- Mar 08, 2017 - Utah State 90 vs. San Jose State 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - Utah State 81 vs. San Jose State 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - Utah State 88 vs. San Jose State 70
- Dec 30, 2015 - Utah State 80 vs. San Jose State 71