Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0-5; Santa Barbara 2-1

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 24 at Thunderdome. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2018, where Santa Barbara won 55-45, we could be in for a big score.

It looks like the Golden Lions got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 77-56 punch to the gut against the Seattle Redhawks on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Gauchos took their matchup at home on Saturday with ease, bagging an 81-50 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is now 0-5 while Santa Barbara sits at 2-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has allowed their opponents to shoot 55.10% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Gauchos' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 33.50%, which places them seventh in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Gauchos slightly, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 26.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Santa Barbara won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.