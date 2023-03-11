Who's Playing
Cal State Fullerton @ Santa Barbara
Regular Season Records: Cal State Fullerton 20-12; Santa Barbara 26-7
What to Know
The Santa Barbara Gauchos and the Cal State Fullerton Titans are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 11 at Dollar Loan Center in the fourth round of the Big West Conference Tourney. Santa Barbara is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Gauchos beat the California Riverside Highlanders 92-87 on Friday. It was another big night for Santa Barbara's guard Ajay Mitchell, who had 28 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the Titans earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Friday. They skirted past the UC Irvine Anteaters 83-80. Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and forward Vincent Lee were among the main playmakers for Cal State Fullerton as the former had 22 points and the latter had 15 points along with six rebounds. Lee hadn't helped his team much against the Hawaii Warriors on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Lee's points were the most he has had all season.
Santa Barbara ended up a good deal behind Cal State Fullerton when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 74-60. Can the Gauchos avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Gauchos are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Santa Barbara have won ten out of their last 17 games against Cal State Fullerton.
- Feb 20, 2023 - Cal State Fullerton 74 vs. Santa Barbara 60
- Dec 29, 2022 - Santa Barbara 66 vs. Cal State Fullerton 58
- Feb 17, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 67 vs. Santa Barbara 58
- Jan 15, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. Santa Barbara 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. Cal State Fullerton 61
- Jan 01, 2021 - Santa Barbara 81 vs. Cal State Fullerton 63
- Mar 05, 2020 - Santa Barbara 55 vs. Cal State Fullerton 53
- Feb 20, 2020 - Santa Barbara 75 vs. Cal State Fullerton 66
- Mar 16, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 64 vs. Santa Barbara 58
- Feb 23, 2019 - Santa Barbara 82 vs. Cal State Fullerton 67
- Jan 24, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 81 vs. Santa Barbara 60
- Jan 25, 2018 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - Santa Barbara 83 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64
- Mar 02, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 65 vs. Santa Barbara 54
- Feb 02, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. Santa Barbara 53
- Feb 27, 2016 - Santa Barbara 80 vs. Cal State Fullerton 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Santa Barbara 81 vs. Cal State Fullerton 68