Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ Santa Barbara

Regular Season Records: Cal State Fullerton 20-12; Santa Barbara 26-7

What to Know

The Santa Barbara Gauchos and the Cal State Fullerton Titans are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 11 at Dollar Loan Center in the fourth round of the Big West Conference Tourney. Santa Barbara is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Gauchos beat the California Riverside Highlanders 92-87 on Friday. It was another big night for Santa Barbara's guard Ajay Mitchell, who had 28 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Titans earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Friday. They skirted past the UC Irvine Anteaters 83-80. Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and forward Vincent Lee were among the main playmakers for Cal State Fullerton as the former had 22 points and the latter had 15 points along with six rebounds. Lee hadn't helped his team much against the Hawaii Warriors on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Lee's points were the most he has had all season.

Santa Barbara ended up a good deal behind Cal State Fullerton when they played when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, losing 74-60. Can the Gauchos avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Santa Barbara have won ten out of their last 17 games against Cal State Fullerton.