Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: California Riverside 11-6; Santa Barbara 13-2

What to Know

The Santa Barbara Gauchos are 10-3 against the California Riverside Highlanders since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Gauchos and California Riverside will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. Santa Barbara is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Santa Barbara didn't have too much trouble with the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on the road on Wednesday as they won 60-48.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, California Riverside beat the UC San Diego Tritons 74-68 on Wednesday.

Santa Barbara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Gauchos to 13-2 and the Highlanders to 11-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Santa Barbara and California Riverside clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a big 9-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gauchos, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Barbara have won ten out of their last 13 games against California Riverside.