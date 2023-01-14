Who's Playing
California Riverside @ Santa Barbara
Current Records: California Riverside 11-6; Santa Barbara 13-2
What to Know
The Santa Barbara Gauchos are 10-3 against the California Riverside Highlanders since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Gauchos and California Riverside will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. Santa Barbara is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Santa Barbara didn't have too much trouble with the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on the road on Wednesday as they won 60-48.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, California Riverside beat the UC San Diego Tritons 74-68 on Wednesday.
Santa Barbara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped the Gauchos to 13-2 and the Highlanders to 11-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Santa Barbara and California Riverside clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Gauchos are a big 9-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Gauchos, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Santa Barbara have won ten out of their last 13 games against California Riverside.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara 97 vs. California Riverside 90
- Feb 27, 2021 - California Riverside 68 vs. Santa Barbara 52
- Feb 26, 2021 - Santa Barbara 72 vs. California Riverside 68
- Feb 27, 2020 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. California Riverside 60
- Jan 25, 2020 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. California Riverside 63
- Feb 14, 2019 - California Riverside 71 vs. Santa Barbara 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - Santa Barbara 72 vs. California Riverside 64
- Jan 27, 2018 - Santa Barbara 76 vs. California Riverside 69
- Jan 06, 2018 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. California Riverside 57
- Feb 23, 2017 - Santa Barbara 68 vs. California Riverside 61
- Jan 21, 2017 - California Riverside 65 vs. Santa Barbara 55
- Mar 03, 2016 - Santa Barbara 81 vs. California Riverside 55
- Feb 18, 2016 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. California Riverside 55