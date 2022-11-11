Who's Playing
Fresno State @ Santa Barbara
Current Records: Fresno State 1-0; Santa Barbara 1-0
What to Know
The Fresno State Bulldogs will square off against the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Kaiser Permanente Arena.
The Bulldogs strolled past the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 69-56.
Meanwhile, Santa Barbara didn't have too much trouble with the San Francisco State Gators at home on Monday as they won 75-59.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Fresno State and the Gauchos clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaiser Permanente Arena -- Santa Cruz, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.