Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: Fresno State 1-0; Santa Barbara 1-0

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will square off against the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

The Bulldogs strolled past the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 69-56.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara didn't have too much trouble with the San Francisco State Gators at home on Monday as they won 75-59.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Fresno State and the Gauchos clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Kaiser Permanente Arena -- Santa Cruz, California

Kaiser Permanente Arena -- Santa Cruz, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.