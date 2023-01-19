Who's Playing
Northridge @ Santa Barbara
Current Records: Northridge 3-15; Santa Barbara 14-3
What to Know
The Northridge Matadors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Matadors and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Thunderdome. Northridge has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Santa Barbara and is hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 30 of 2020.
Northridge came up short against the Hawaii Warriors on Monday, falling 58-51.
Meanwhile, Santa Barbara was able to grind out a solid win over the UC Irvine Anteaters on Monday, winning 73-65.
Northridge is now 3-15 while the Gauchos sit at 14-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Matadors are seventh worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.4 on average. Santa Barbara's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Gauchos are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Santa Barbara have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Northridge.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. Northridge 61
- Jan 25, 2022 - Santa Barbara 72 vs. Northridge 45
- Jan 23, 2021 - Santa Barbara 80 vs. Northridge 66
- Jan 22, 2021 - Santa Barbara 105 vs. Northridge 58
- Jan 30, 2020 - Northridge 79 vs. Santa Barbara 67
- Jan 22, 2020 - Northridge 83 vs. Santa Barbara 75
- Mar 14, 2019 - Santa Barbara 71 vs. Northridge 68
- Mar 07, 2019 - Santa Barbara 76 vs. Northridge 74
- Feb 06, 2019 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. Northridge 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Santa Barbara 82 vs. Northridge 73
- Feb 03, 2018 - Santa Barbara 75 vs. Northridge 51
- Feb 11, 2017 - Northridge 77 vs. Santa Barbara 55
- Jan 25, 2017 - Northridge 78 vs. Santa Barbara 57
- Feb 25, 2016 - Santa Barbara 78 vs. Northridge 63
- Jan 23, 2016 - Santa Barbara 74 vs. Northridge 61