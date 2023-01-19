Who's Playing

Northridge @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: Northridge 3-15; Santa Barbara 14-3

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Matadors and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Thunderdome. Northridge has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Santa Barbara and is hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 30 of 2020.

Northridge came up short against the Hawaii Warriors on Monday, falling 58-51.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara was able to grind out a solid win over the UC Irvine Anteaters on Monday, winning 73-65.

Northridge is now 3-15 while the Gauchos sit at 14-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Matadors are seventh worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.4 on average. Santa Barbara's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Santa Barbara have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Northridge.