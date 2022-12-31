Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: UC San Diego 6-7; Santa Barbara 10-2

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons are 1-3 against the Santa Barbara Gauchos since January of last year, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Tritons are staying on the road to face off against Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Thunderdome. The teams split their matchups last year, with UC San Diego winning the first 85-83 at home and the Gauchos taking the second 84-48.

On Thursday UC San Diego capped 2022 off with an 85-83 win over the Long Beach State Beach.

Meanwhile, the Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Santa Barbara proved too difficult a challenge. Santa Barbara took their contest against the Titans 66-58.

The Tritons are now 6-7 while Santa Barbara sits at 10-2. UC San Diego is 2-3 after wins this year, the Gauchos 7-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Santa Barbara have won three out of their last four games against UC San Diego.