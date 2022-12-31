Who's Playing
UC San Diego @ Santa Barbara
Current Records: UC San Diego 6-7; Santa Barbara 10-2
What to Know
The UC San Diego Tritons are 1-3 against the Santa Barbara Gauchos since January of last year, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Tritons are staying on the road to face off against Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Thunderdome. The teams split their matchups last year, with UC San Diego winning the first 85-83 at home and the Gauchos taking the second 84-48.
On Thursday UC San Diego capped 2022 off with an 85-83 win over the Long Beach State Beach.
Meanwhile, the Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Santa Barbara proved too difficult a challenge. Santa Barbara took their contest against the Titans 66-58.
The Tritons are now 6-7 while Santa Barbara sits at 10-2. UC San Diego is 2-3 after wins this year, the Gauchos 7-2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Santa Barbara have won three out of their last four games against UC San Diego.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Santa Barbara 84 vs. UC San Diego 48
- Dec 30, 2021 - UC San Diego 85 vs. Santa Barbara 83
- Jan 16, 2021 - Santa Barbara 84 vs. UC San Diego 53
- Jan 15, 2021 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. UC San Diego 52