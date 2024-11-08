Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Arizona State 1-0, Santa Clara 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lee's Family Forum -- Henderson, Nevada

Lee's Family Forum -- Henderson, Nevada TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will face off against the Santa Clara Broncos at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Lee's Family Forum. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Arizona State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Tuesday. They walked away with a 55-48 victory over Idaho State. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Sun Devils as it put an end to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona State to victory, but perhaps none more so than BJ Freeman, who had 12 points in addition to eight rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara had to kick off their season on the road on Monday, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with an 85-78 victory over Saint Louis.

Santa Clara's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Adama-Alpha Bal, who went 7 for 13 en route to 24 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Camaron Tongue, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds.

Arizona State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-17 record against the spread.

Odds

Santa Clara is a 4.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

