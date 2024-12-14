Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Bradley 8-1, Santa Clara 5-5

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will face off against the Bradley Braves at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum. Despite being away, the Broncos are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, Santa Clara didn't have too much trouble with Fresno State as they won 81-66. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Broncos.

Santa Clara's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tyeree Bryan, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and five steals, and Carlos Stewart, who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus two steals. What's more, Bryan also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in January.

Santa Clara was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Fresno State only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Bradley had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.5 points) and they went ahead and made it seven last Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Salukis as they made off with an 83-60 win. The Braves have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 23 points or more this season.

Bradley relied on the efforts of Zek Montgomery, who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points, and Almar Atlason, who went 5 for 7 en route to 17 points. Duke Deen was another key player, earning ten points plus two steals.

The victory got Santa Clara back to even at 5-5. As for Bradley, their win bumped their record up to 8-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Santa Clara has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Santa Clara is a 3.5-point favorite against Bradley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

