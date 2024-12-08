Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Santa Clara and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fresno State 36-25.

Santa Clara has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Fresno State 3-5, Santa Clara 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Santa Clara. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. The Broncos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Santa Clara was able to grind out a solid win over McNeese, taking the game 74-67.

Tyeree Bryan was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus two steals. Elijah Mahi was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fresno State entered their contest against San Diego State on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Fresno State's painful 84-62 defeat to San Diego State might stick with them for a while. The Bulldogs have struggled against the Aztecs recently, as the game was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Fresno State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as San Diego State posted 12.

Santa Clara's victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for Fresno State, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Santa Clara has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fresno State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Santa Clara came up short against Fresno State in their previous matchup back in November of 2021, falling 59-52. Will Santa Clara have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Santa Clara is a big 16-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fresno State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.