Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Pacific 6-17, Santa Clara 14-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Pacific Tigers and the Santa Clara Broncos are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leavey Center. The Tigers will be strutting in after a win while the Broncos will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Pacific finally turned things around against Wash. State on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cougars , sneaking past 70-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Tigers have posted since November 24, 2023.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Pacific to victory, but perhaps none more so than Elias Ralph, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. Ralph's performance made up for a slower matchup against Pepperdine on Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Jazz Gardner, who made all 7 shots he took racking up 14 points.

Pacific smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara came up short against Saint Mary's on Wednesday and fell 67-54. The Broncos have struggled against the Gaels recently, as the game was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Carlos Stewart put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in threes.

Pacific's win ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-17. As for Santa Clara, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-9.

Pacific took a serious blow against Santa Clara when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 79-53. Can Pacific avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Santa Clara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Pacific.