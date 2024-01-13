Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Saint Mary's 12-6, Santa Clara 12-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Saint Mary's Gaels and the Santa Clara Broncos are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Leavey Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Saint Mary's comes in on four and Santa Clara on three.

Saint Mary's has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 20 points or more this season. They took their contest at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 95-52 victory over the Pilots. With Saint Mary's ahead 56-23 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Saint Mary's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Joshua Jefferson led the charge by scoring 14 points along with eight assists and six steals. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Aidan Mahaney, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 1 assists.

Even though Santa Clara has not done well against Gonzaga recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Not to be outdone by the Bulldogs, the Broncos got past the Bulldogs on a last-second layup courtesy of Adama Bal with 4 seconds left in the second quarter. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, as Santa Clara did.

Santa Clara's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Bal, who scored 17 points along with six assists and three steals, and Brenton Knapper, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him.

The Gaels are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a massive bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for the Broncos, their win bumped their record up to an identical 12-6.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Saint Mary's took their win against Santa Clara when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 77-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Mary's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Santa Clara.