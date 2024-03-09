Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: San Diego 17-14, Santa Clara 19-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Santa Clara is 8-2 against San Diego since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Santa Clara Broncos and the San Diego Toreros are set to clash at 10:00 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena in a West Coast postseason contest. Santa Clara pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 10.5-point favorite Toreros.

Last Saturday, the Broncos earned a 69-62 victory over the Dons.

Santa Clara's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Christoph Tilly, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds, and Carlos Marshall Jr., who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds. Tilly didn't help Santa Clara's cause all that much against Portland last Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, San Diego had to kick off their season on the road on Friday, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 57-52 victory over the Waves. Despite the win, that was the fewest points San Diego has scored all year.

San Diego's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Steven Jamerson II, who scored eight points along with 13 rebounds and two steals, and PJ Hayes, who scored 15 points along with two steals. Hayes didn't help San Diego's cause all that much against Pacific on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Broncos' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-12. As for the Toreros, their victory bumped their record up to 18-14.

Santa Clara beat San Diego 82-69 when the teams last played back in February. Will Santa Clara repeat their success, or does San Diego have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Clara has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Diego.