Only one more half stands between Santa Clara and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Wash. State 49-38.

If Santa Clara keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-7 in no time. On the other hand, Wash. State will have to make due with a 15-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wash. State Cougars @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Wash. State 15-5, Santa Clara 13-7

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Wash. State Cougars and the Santa Clara Broncos are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Leavey Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Wash. State is headed into the contest following a big victory against Portland on Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Everything went Wash. State's way against Portland as Wash. State made off with a 92-70 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Cougars have posted since November 11, 2024.

Wash. State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nate Calmese, who went 11 for 19 en route to 23 points plus eight assists and three steals. Calmese's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dane Erikstrup, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Santa Clara). They managed a 103-99 victory over Gonzaga on Saturday.

Tyeree Bryan was nothing short of spectacular: he went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. His performance made up for a slower matchup against LMU on Thursday. Christoph Tilly was another key player, going 7 for 9 en route to 17 points.

The win made it two in a row for Wash. State and bumps their season record up to 15-5. As for Santa Clara, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Wash. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Wash. State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Wash. State in mind: they have a solid 13-7 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Santa Clara is a 5-point favorite against Wash. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Santa Clara has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Wash. State.