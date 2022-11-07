Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Santa Clara

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off at 10 p.m. ET November 7th at Leavey Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Broncos ended up 21-12 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Washington State Cougars 63-50. Meanwhile, Eastern Washington was on the positive side of .500 (18-16) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

Santa Clara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.88

Odds

The Broncos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -117

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.