Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Santa Clara

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles and the Santa Clara Broncos are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Leavey Center. Eastern Washington was on the positive side of .500 (18-16) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Santa Clara ended up 21-12 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Washington State Cougars 63-50.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.