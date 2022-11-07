Who's Playing
Eastern Washington @ Santa Clara
What to Know
The Eastern Washington Eagles and the Santa Clara Broncos are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Leavey Center. Eastern Washington was on the positive side of .500 (18-16) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Santa Clara ended up 21-12 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Washington State Cougars 63-50.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.