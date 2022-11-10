Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Georgia Southern 0-1; Santa Clara 1-0

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to Leavey Center at 10 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Santa Clara Broncos. They will be strutting in after a win while Georgia Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Georgia Southern received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 63-48 to the San Jose State Spartans. Andrei Savrasov (14 points) was the top scorer for Georgia Southern.

Meanwhile, the Broncos strolled past the Eastern Washington Eagles with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 84-72.

Georgia Southern's loss took them down to 0-1 while Santa Clara's victory pulled them up to 1-0. A win for Georgia Southern would reverse both their bad luck and Santa Clara's good luck. We'll see if Georgia Southern manages to pull off that tough task or if Santa Clara keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.