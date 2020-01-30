How to watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Gonzaga 21-1; Santa Clara 17-5

What to Know

The #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Zags and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight at Leavey Center. The Bulldogs know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 13 matchups -- so hopefully Santa Clara likes a good challenge.

Zags entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Pacific Tigers 92-59 at home. It was another big night for forward Killian Tillie, who had 22 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Santa Clara took down the San Diego Toreros 65-52 on Saturday. The top scorer for Santa Clara was forward Josip Vrankic (20 points).

The wins brought the Bulldogs up to 21-1 and the Broncos to 17-5. The Bulldogs are 19-1 after wins this season, the Broncos 11-5.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $20.25

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: 156

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Santa Clara in the last six years.