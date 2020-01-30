How to watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga basketball game
Who's Playing
Gonzaga @ Santa Clara
Current Records: Gonzaga 21-1; Santa Clara 17-5
What to Know
The #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Zags and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight at Leavey Center. The Bulldogs know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 13 matchups -- so hopefully Santa Clara likes a good challenge.
Zags entered their contest on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Pacific Tigers 92-59 at home. It was another big night for forward Killian Tillie, who had 22 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Santa Clara took down the San Diego Toreros 65-52 on Saturday. The top scorer for Santa Clara was forward Josip Vrankic (20 points).
The wins brought the Bulldogs up to 21-1 and the Broncos to 17-5. The Bulldogs are 19-1 after wins this season, the Broncos 11-5.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $20.25
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16-point favorite.
Over/Under: 156
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Santa Clara in the last six years.
- Jan 16, 2020 - Gonzaga 104 vs. Santa Clara 54
- Jan 24, 2019 - Gonzaga 98 vs. Santa Clara 39
- Jan 05, 2019 - Gonzaga 91 vs. Santa Clara 48
- Jan 20, 2018 - Gonzaga 75 vs. Santa Clara 60
- Dec 30, 2017 - Gonzaga 101 vs. Santa Clara 52
- Mar 06, 2017 - Gonzaga 77 vs. Santa Clara 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Gonzaga 90 vs. Santa Clara 55
- Jan 19, 2017 - Gonzaga 88 vs. Santa Clara 57
- Jan 28, 2016 - Gonzaga 84 vs. Santa Clara 67
- Dec 31, 2015 - Gonzaga 79 vs. Santa Clara 77
